ITI-Bhubaneswar to help fix glitches in Nandankanan toy train

BHUBANESWAR: The ITI-Bhubaneswar will assist the Nandankanan Zoo officials in fixing the technical glitches in the toy train. Their suggestions will be placed before the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited which had renovated the toy train project for Rs 4.98 crore and is also managing the service.

Nandankanan officials said six technical instructors from ITI Bhubaneswar visited the Zoo to diagnose the problems in the engine and suggested minor rectifications. They will submit a report which will be presented before RITES when its technical team arrives in the zoo to fix the issues and prevent the breakdown of the engine further, said Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar.

Kumar said RITES technical team is expected to arrive by next week to find out the reason behind the frequent breakdown of the locomotive since the inauguration of the revamped toy train service on October 8 this year. Following a dry run of the engine on Thursday that remained smooth, zoo authorities have decided to resume the service again.​