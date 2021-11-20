STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pangolin scales seized, 15 arrested

The raid was conducted following a tip-off about pangolin trade in a motorcycle showroom near Karanjia bypass road, police said.

Published: 20th November 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a crackdown against illegal wildlife trade, Mayurbhanj police arrested 15 persons and seized as many pangolin scales from their possession during a raid on a motorcycle showroom in Karanjia on Thursday night. The arrested accused are from Keonjhar, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj (Karanjia) in Odisha and neighbouring Jharkhand, police informed while refusing to divulge their identities. 

Karanjia IIC Ranjan Sethy said the raid was conducted following a tip-off about pangolin trade in a motorcycle showroom near Karanjia bypass road. Six persons from Jharkhand came to the showroom in a car and around 10 pm, the police team raided the place where at least 15 persons were having a discussion in code words. When police searched them and their bikes, they found at least 15 pangolin scales. During the interrogation, the men admitted to dealing with middlemen of a Jharkhand-based trader, the IIC said. 

Following the raid, police handed over the accused and seized items to the Forest department. Karanjia Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Falguni Behera said a case has been registered against the 15 persons under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Further investigation is underway. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal wildlife trade Odisha police Pangolin scales
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp