Temple priest ‘harasses’ SC youth 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A youth belonging to the SC community has alleged that he was harassed by a priest and another youth for entering a temple, on the outskirts of the city. The incident took place on November 16. In the video of the incident that is doing rounds on social media, the priest of Mukteswar temple in Andhoti village under Balipatna police limits can be seen yelling at the youth for entering the temple.

One of the youths present inside the temple asked the victim to leave as he belonged to Scheduled Caste. While the victim told him that he would leave after consuming the holy water, the latter refused and asked him to vacate the premises immediately.

Zone IV ACP Rajat Ray said that stringent action will be taken against the culprits for forcing and intimidating the youth to leave the temple. Balipatna police have registered a case under various Sections of IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.