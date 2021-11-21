STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dead continue to be carried on bikes as only 7 hearses allotted for Kalahandi

While some seek private vehicles, others resort to desperate measures like carrying the bodies on bikes or cots. 

Published: 21st November 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Son and husband of a deceased woman carry her body on a bike in Dharmagarh | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Five years after the State government launched the Mahaprayan scheme to provide free hearse services from government hospitals, people in tribal-dominated Kalahandi district continue to face difficulties in carrying dead bodies due to inadequate dedicated vehicles at the health centres. While some seek private vehicles, others resort to desperate measures like carrying the bodies on bikes or cots. 

On Thursday, one Karan Bewa of Beheraguda village under Dharamgarh block, who died in Parla CHC was carried by her son and husband on a bike to their home, 10 km away. A video of the incident went viral on social media though such sights are common in many remote areas of the State. 

In 2016 Odisha government launched the Mahaprayan Yojana following a public outcry over sights of a tribal man Dana Majhi of Kalahandi carrying his dead wife on his shoulders in the absence of hearse service. The scheme was to ensure transport of dead bodies from hospitals free of cost and made available at all the district headquarters hospitals and three medical colleges and hospitals in the State.

But the programme seems to have failed to deliver due to lack of dedicated vehicles for the purpose. 
In Kalahandi, there are total seven hearses in the district including one each in Kesinga, Thuamul Rampur, Junagarh, Jayapatana, Dharmagarh and Koksara blocks besides one at the district headquarters hopsital in Bhawanipatna. Official sources said, the DHH, apart from the Mahaprayan vehicle, has two dedicated vehicles for hearse services.

Since only select blocks have these vehicles, people in other areas in the district are unable to avail the facility.  Sources said, there’s demand for Mahaprayan vehicles in almost all community health centres but in absence of it, needy people make their own arrangements. Hiring private vehicles that charge `20-`30 per km is out of bounds for most.

After appeals poured in on social media, on Friday, Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar assured allocation of a Mahaprayan vehicle for Lanjigarh. Contacted, chief district medical officer Pratap Behera said there are seven Mahaprayan vehicles in Kalahandi as of now. If a patient dies, the health officer concerned arranges the Mahaprayan vehicle in his area, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp