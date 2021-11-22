STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Encroachers panic as panchayat complex demolition date draws close in Odisha's Kukudakhandi

Panic has gripped encroachers as the date for the demolition of the panchayat complex building constructed next to a pond at Lochapada panchayat under Kukudakhandi tehsil is drawing close. 

Published: 22nd November 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

The panchayat complex building in Kukudakhandi tehsil

The panchayat complex building in Kukudakhandi tehsil. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic has gripped encroachers as the date for the demolition of the panchayat complex building constructed next to a pond at Lochapada panchayat under Kukudakhandi tehsil is drawing close. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed Ganjam Collector to remove the building by November 30 and initiate steps for the restoration of the water body. 

The tribunal rejected the submission of the counsel earlier stating that "Construction of a gram panchayat building complex on jalasaya land has the effect of destroying the water body or even a part thereof can hardly be said to be in the larger interest of the villagers accessing the said water body."

While the complex remains inoperational, illegal constructions on the banks of the pond have cropped up and gone unnoticed. Despite release of funds for the construction of a boundary wall for the pond, nothing has been done yet.

Contacted, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the water body is being renewed under MGNREGA which means there is no loss of any water body.  "We will take further steps after seeking legal help on the matter," added Kulange. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Kukudakhandi Lochapada panchayat Vijay Amruta Kulange
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp