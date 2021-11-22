Encroachers panic as panchayat complex demolition date draws close in Odisha's Kukudakhandi

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic has gripped encroachers as the date for the demolition of the panchayat complex building constructed next to a pond at Lochapada panchayat under Kukudakhandi tehsil is drawing close. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed Ganjam Collector to remove the building by November 30 and initiate steps for the restoration of the water body.

The tribunal rejected the submission of the counsel earlier stating that "Construction of a gram panchayat building complex on jalasaya land has the effect of destroying the water body or even a part thereof can hardly be said to be in the larger interest of the villagers accessing the said water body."

While the complex remains inoperational, illegal constructions on the banks of the pond have cropped up and gone unnoticed. Despite release of funds for the construction of a boundary wall for the pond, nothing has been done yet.

Contacted, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said the water body is being renewed under MGNREGA which means there is no loss of any water body. "We will take further steps after seeking legal help on the matter," added Kulange.