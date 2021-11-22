STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP hits out at BJD's Pranab Prakash Das for challenging Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

After Das dared Pradhan to produce evidence to prove the involvement of Dibya Shankar Mishra in the teacher murder case, BJP hit out at the ruling party leader for his 'ignorance of law'.

Published: 22nd November 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das

BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das dared Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to produce evidence before police or court to prove the involvement of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in the Mamita Meher murder case, BJP hit out at the ruling party leader for his "ignorance of law".

 Taking exception to Das' comments on social media seeking evidence on Mishra's involvement in the case, BJP spokesperson and senior advocate in Orissa High Court Pitambar Acharya on Sunday said it is the job of the police to collect evidence against the accused and produce the same before a court of law for prosecution. 

"It is not the job of the Opposition to produce evidence. It is for the Minister to prove his innocence," Acharya said and added that Das did not only display his arrogance but political immaturity with the comment.

"If he has the guts, he should advice Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to dismiss the Home Minister and Law Minister Pratap Jena and hand over the Mamita case and the Mahanga double murder case to the CBI for a fair probe," he said. 

Acharya's statement came in response to a series of tweets by Das challenging the Union Minister to go to the police or court if he has any evidence against Mishra.

The BJP spokesperson came down heavily on the State government for shielding Jena in the Mahanga double murder case and not initiating action against the Minister despite a lower court’s order to name him in the FIR.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Acharya and his party colleague Lekhashree Samantsinghar are spreading lies to defame the State government.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Odisha BJP BJD Pranab Prakash Das Mamita Meher murder Odisha teacher murder
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp