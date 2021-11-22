STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court upholds NHRC directive on compensation to ASHA worker's kin

ASHA worker Mini Pradhan had died on September 5, 2016 while she was travelling to the hospital for delivery.

Published: 22nd November 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa High Court has upheld the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to pay Rs 3 lakh to the family of an ASHA worker of Daringbadi health centre in Kandhamal district who died on the way to a hospital in an auto-rickshaw as the ambulance could not reach her native Budupanka village due to absence of proper road and mobile connectivity. 

ASHA worker Mini Pradhan had died on September 5, 2016 while she was travelling to the hospital for delivery.

Dismissing a writ petition filed by the State government, Justice Arindam Sinha in his order stated, "It is expected the payment will be made within four weeks to the kin of the deceased. Within that time there must be communication of this order with acknowledgment of receipt to the opposite party."

The Odisha government had filed the writ petition in the High Court against the decision of the NHRC in response to a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, who had demanded compensation, fair probe into the incident and assurance of ambulance, road and mobile connectivity. 

Acting on the petition, the apex human rights panel had recommended Rs 3 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased last year. The State government had moved the High Court seeking to quash the NHRC order.

Earlier, the Madras High Court in a similar petition had held the recommendation to be binding, axiomatically, sanctus and sacrosanct and stated that the public duty is imposed on the government concerned or authority to implement the recommendation.

Following the order, the NHRC observed that the direction of the Commission be it NHRC or even the State Commission is binding and the State has no discretion to avoid implementation of the recommendations. If the State is aggrieved, it can only resort to legal remedy seeking judicial review of the Commission’s recommendations.

Meanwhile, the NHRC has directed the Chief Secretary to file a compliance report along with proof of payment to the kin of the deceased ASHA worker within four weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court NHRC ASHA worker Kandhamal district Odisha government
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp