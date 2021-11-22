STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rourkela police crackdown on alcohol consumption in the open

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the crackdown was launched on November 13 and in the last one week, over 200 persons caught in illegal activities were let go after strict warning.

Published: 22nd November 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police raiding a secluded place used for consumption of alcohol

Police raiding a secluded place used for consumption of alcohol. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela police has launched a crackdown against anti-social activities including consumption of alcohol and other substances in the open. As part of the drive, separate police teams are conducting raids in isolated areas to check consumption of alcohol in open areas, especially dark corners of streets, construction sites and similar places. 

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the crackdown was launched on November 13 and in the last one week, over 200 persons caught in illegal activities were let go after strict warning. Some persons found indulging in serious offences have been booked. The SP hoped that the scenario would change for the better after a month.   

"During the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown, people were forced to stay indoors with families and abstinence from alcohol was a compulsion. Now that economic activities have normalised, numerous hotels and eateries in slums and other areas are illegally selling liquor," he informed.

The SP further said a host of new sub-inspectors will replace their old counterparts shortly. The new officers would be involved in the crackdown to keep the momentum going.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela police Alcohol consumption
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp