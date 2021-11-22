Rourkela police crackdown on alcohol consumption in the open

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela police has launched a crackdown against anti-social activities including consumption of alcohol and other substances in the open. As part of the drive, separate police teams are conducting raids in isolated areas to check consumption of alcohol in open areas, especially dark corners of streets, construction sites and similar places.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said the crackdown was launched on November 13 and in the last one week, over 200 persons caught in illegal activities were let go after strict warning. Some persons found indulging in serious offences have been booked. The SP hoped that the scenario would change for the better after a month.

"During the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown, people were forced to stay indoors with families and abstinence from alcohol was a compulsion. Now that economic activities have normalised, numerous hotels and eateries in slums and other areas are illegally selling liquor," he informed.

The SP further said a host of new sub-inspectors will replace their old counterparts shortly. The new officers would be involved in the crackdown to keep the momentum going.