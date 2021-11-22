STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers of Odisha's Dhinkia against JSW project, meet paralysed for two hours

After chaos and disruptions, the meeting got underway where the administration sought cooperation of the villagers for the project.

Published: 22nd November 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers at the meeting of district administration

Villagers at the meeting of district administration. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Jagatsinghpur administration on Sunday conducted a public meeting amidst protests from the villagers against the JSW steel plant project at Dhinkia. After chaos and disruptions, the meeting got underway where the administration sought cooperation of the villagers for the project.

It all started when the villagers protested the presence of JSW officials in the meeting by shouting 'Go back JSW'. They said that the public meeting notice did not mention presence of the steel project officials. The chaos paralysed the meeting for two hours. Later, officials convinced the villagers and the meeting continued but JSW officials were not allowed to present their views. 

Earlier, the administration had conducted its meeting in Nuagaon and Gadakujang panchayats. On November 10, the villagers had refused to give consent to the JSW project without presence of affected villagers which prompted it to conduct meeting in each panchayat to seek cooperation of all villagers.

A memorandum, carrying signatures of 1500 villagers, was submitted to Collector Parul Patwari along with Chairman, Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), Secretary of MoEF & CC and Chairman of Odisha State Pollution Control Board. 

The villagers demanded withdrawal of the project along with false cases against anti-POSCO activists besides implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. "We are aware of the issues raised by the villagers and will take it up with the State government," said Patwari.

Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das and SP Akhileshwar Singh were present at the meeting. Panchayat samiti member Debendra Swain said, the residents of Dhinkia strongly protested JSW steel project because it would bring no development to the locals after establishment of Paradip Refinery of IOCL and other plants in Paradip.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur administration Dhinkia JSW project JSW steel plant
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp