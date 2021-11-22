STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Winter is coming: Chilly days ahead for Odisha, mercury to fall

The minimum temperature is expected to gradually fall by two to four degree Celsius within the next two to three days.

Published: 22nd November 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

winters, delhi winters, winters in Delhi

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the easterly wave likely to weaken this week, winter chill is expected to make a comeback in the next few days in the State. 

Odisha will witness clear sky conditions this week. The minimum temperature is expected to gradually fall by two to four degree Celsius within the next two to three days, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, minimum temperature witnessed a rise across Odisha. Daringbadi was the coldest at 17.5 degree Celsius followed by Koraput 18.2 at degree on Sunday morning. The regional MeT office has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at a few places in southern districts and at one or two places in north coastal districts on Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places in Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday and from Wednesday onwards dry weather is expected to prevail across the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha weather Odisha winter Odisha cold
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp