Winter is coming: Chilly days ahead for Odisha, mercury to fall

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the easterly wave likely to weaken this week, winter chill is expected to make a comeback in the next few days in the State.

Odisha will witness clear sky conditions this week. The minimum temperature is expected to gradually fall by two to four degree Celsius within the next two to three days, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, minimum temperature witnessed a rise across Odisha. Daringbadi was the coldest at 17.5 degree Celsius followed by Koraput 18.2 at degree on Sunday morning. The regional MeT office has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at a few places in southern districts and at one or two places in north coastal districts on Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places in Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts on Tuesday and from Wednesday onwards dry weather is expected to prevail across the State.