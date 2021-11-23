STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal villagers protest destruction of cannabis plantation

The villagers of Dhuliput and Ralegada panchayats also took out a huge procession raising slogans against police and excise officials.

Published: 23rd November 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Dhuliput and Ralegada panchayats taking out a rally.

Villagers of Dhuliput and Ralegada panchayats taking out a rally. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Protesting the destruction of cannabis crops by police and excise officials, hundreds of tribals from 35 villages of Swabhiman Anchal held a Praja Meli (public meeting) at Dhuliput village on Monday.

The villagers of Dhuliput and Ralegada panchayats also took out a huge procession raising slogans against police and excise officials. Kamlu Hantal of Ralegada village claimed that the hilly and forest areas in Swabhiman Anchal are not fertile for useful crops. Though farmers grow vegetables, turmeric, ragi and lentils, they do not get a suitable price for their produce from the government. The villagers are left with no other option but to resort to ganja cultivation. 

“The farmers are being paid less price for the crops that are being grown in hilly and forest areas surrounding Swabhiman Anchal. We urge the government to provide suitable price for our crops,” he said. If the government provides the best price for crops like turmeric, ragi, lentils and vegetables, people of Swabhiman Anchal will stop growing cannabis plants, Hantal added.

Later on the day, the villagers reportedly submitted a memorandum to Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanav Dora in this regard. However, when contacted, Dora said he has not received any such memorandum. “I came to know about the incident from the media only,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swabhiman Anchal Dhuliput village
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp