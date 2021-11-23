Odisha's Swabhiman Anchal villagers protest destruction of cannabis plantation

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Protesting the destruction of cannabis crops by police and excise officials, hundreds of tribals from 35 villages of Swabhiman Anchal held a Praja Meli (public meeting) at Dhuliput village on Monday.

The villagers of Dhuliput and Ralegada panchayats also took out a huge procession raising slogans against police and excise officials. Kamlu Hantal of Ralegada village claimed that the hilly and forest areas in Swabhiman Anchal are not fertile for useful crops. Though farmers grow vegetables, turmeric, ragi and lentils, they do not get a suitable price for their produce from the government. The villagers are left with no other option but to resort to ganja cultivation.

“The farmers are being paid less price for the crops that are being grown in hilly and forest areas surrounding Swabhiman Anchal. We urge the government to provide suitable price for our crops,” he said. If the government provides the best price for crops like turmeric, ragi, lentils and vegetables, people of Swabhiman Anchal will stop growing cannabis plants, Hantal added.

Later on the day, the villagers reportedly submitted a memorandum to Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanav Dora in this regard. However, when contacted, Dora said he has not received any such memorandum. “I came to know about the incident from the media only,” he added.