Projects worth Rs 1,872 crore get Odisha government clearance

BHUBANESWAR: The State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Monday accorded in-principle approval to eight industrial projects envisaging investment of around Rs 1,872.11 crore and employment opportunities for 3,461 persons. The proposals were mainly from the sectors like food processing, agriculture, animal husbandry, petroleum products, steel and downstream manufacturing.

The SLSWCA meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the proposal of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd for establishment of 0.108 MTPA ferro alloys plant with 50 MW captive power plant and railway siding with investment of Rs 328.75 crore at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. This will create employment opportunities for 330 persons.

The expansion plan of Jindal Coke Ltd for its coke and petroleum products plant from 0.425 MTPA to 0.85 MTPA at Kalinganagar with an investment of Rs 470 crore and establishment of iron ore pipe conveying system of 3 MTPA capacity by GV Mines and Minerals with investment of Rs 104.48 crore was also approved. The two projects have employment potential of 270 persons and 238 persons respectively.

In the agriculture and fishing sectors, the panel approved the proposal of Abis Exports Ltd for establishment of a mechanised hatchery unit with annual capacity of 805.11 lakh units in Mayurbhanj district with an investment of Rs 66.33 crore and employment potential for 1,650 persons.

The Chief Secretary directed IPICOL and departments concerned to facilitate early grounding of the approved projects. He emphasised on scientific disposal of the waste generated by the proposed industries.

Green Signal

4 projects in food processing sector approved

200 KLPD ethanol plant in Bargarh by Greentech Bio-energy; investment Rs 250 crore

200 KLPD ethanol and 4.5 MW co-generation plant in Sonepur by Bio-Agro Energy Ltd; investment Rs 228.55 crore

90 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant by Indian Potash Ltd in Kalahandi; investment Rs 219 crore

200 KLPD grain-based distillery unit by Energy Intro Pvt Ltd in Jharsuguda; investment Rs 205 crore