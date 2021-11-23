STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Summative assessment of Class IX, X students on holidays causes discontent

Board of Secondary Education president Ramasish Hazra said the Board has been receiving requests to reschedule the assessment and a decision in this regard will be taken soon. 

Students, exams, classes, education

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Scheduling of summative assessment-1 for Class IX and X on holidays by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has not gone down well with students, parents and teachers. Opposing the decision, the Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) urged the BSE authorities to reschedule the assessment. “It is a matter of regret that the BSE without considering the tradition and religious sentiments of students, parents and teachers has scheduled the programme of summative assessment-1 for Class-IX students from November 26 to November 29. November 27 is a government holiday for Prathamastami,” said OSSTA general secretary Prakash Chandra Mohanty. 

He said the festival has vital significance for students and if the assessment is conducted on the day, the candidates would not be able to give their 100 per cent. Similarly, BSE has not considered the sentiments of Christian students by scheduling the summative assessment-1 for Class X from December 27 to 30. “These days are government holidays (Christmas vacation) and all education institutions remain closed during the period,” Mohanty said. BSE president Ramasish Hazra said the Board has been receiving requests to reschedule the assessment and a decision in this regard will be taken soon. 

