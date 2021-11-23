Uncertainty prevails over Baripada bus terminal in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Uncertainty over a new bus terminal - a longstanding demand of residents of Baripada town - has triggered resentment among locals as they continue to depend on the decades-old small bus terminal lacking basic facilities.

Located near the Collectorate, the present bus terminal, about 44 years old, caters to more than 250 buses now. It lacks provision of drinking water, waiting room, toilet which cause inconvenience to passengers. As a result, locals have for long been demanding a new bus terminal with upgraded infrastructure to cater to the growing population.

Sources said, a new bus terminal was on the agenda and sites were identified, once near Palobani Golei and then at Mahila Khadan near Raghunathpur area respectively. But none took off as there was no alternative space to dump litter regularly produced in the municipality.

In 2019, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi along with Collector Vineet Bhardwaj selected a site for the new terminal at the back side of Baripada Vigilance office in Ward No-22. The Minister had said more than 3 acre has been earmarked for the purpose. However, there’s no progress in the matter until now.

Former chairman of Baripada Municipality Dinakrushna Mohanty said the current terminal was catering to few buses but is now unsuitable as bus numbers and population are growing in the town day by day.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said site selection for a new bus terminal is under progress with convergence of some portions of revenue land, and all related issues will be addressed soon.