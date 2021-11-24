Odisha man returns Rs 8 lakh wrongly credited to his account

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A businessman from Naugaon in Jagatsinghpur has earned praise from many for returning Rs 8 lakh which was erroneously credited to his bank account few days back. A plywood and aluminium trader in Bhubaneswar, Arun Ojha (37) received a message on Saturday that an amount of Rs 8 lakh has been credited to his bank account. Upon verification, he found that the amount has been deposited from an HDFC bank in Uttar Pradesh.

Ojha said, usually customers deposited around Rs 50,000 to maximum of Rs 1 lakh and hence he was taken by surprise on seeing such a huge sum deposited in his account. In doubt, he called his clients to crosscheck but all denied having sent the money.

The same afternoon, Ojha received a phone call from a person who identified himself as manager of HDFC bank of Balia branch (Uttar Pradesh) and informed him that the said branch had wrongly deposited the money in his account instead of the original beneficiary.

A conscientious man, Ojha admitted to have received the amount and requested the name and bank details of the original claimant who was based in Balia (UP). The manager then shared the necessary details and Ojha transferred the money to the man’s account.