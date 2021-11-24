STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parab fest launch now in Kotia gram panchayat not Neradivalsa

Neradivalsa was earlier chosen as the flagging-off venue for the cultural event as its villagers were increasingly tilting towards Telugu culture and sops offered by the AP government.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Parab festival

File photo of a panchayat level Parab celebration (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district-level Parab festival will be launched from Kotia panchayat headquarters instead of the proposed Neradivalsa village. Official sources said the venue was changed for convenience and larger participation of people.

Neradivalsa was earlier chosen as the flagging-off venue for the cultural event as its villagers were increasingly tilting towards Telugu culture and sops offered by the AP government. For the last couple of months, officials from Koraput and Vizianagaram (AP) have been carrying out various developmental works in Kotia villages to woo locals ahead of the panchayat polls in the State. 

Given the overtures of the neighbouring state, Kotia was chosen to showcase Koraput’s tribal culture during the carnival and involve local participation. The festival will kick off from the Jagannath temple in Kotia, with the display of Parab posters from December 1, and two mashals will come from Neradivalsa and Phatusenari to join the main festival. 

Contacted, district culture officer Sujit Mishra informed that Kotia GP will be convenient for the inauguration of the festival as all sections of people across the district will be able to attend. Besides, Pottangi block administration has decided to invite residents of all 21 disputed villages to participate in the main festival at Kotia. 

