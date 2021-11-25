STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader, 2 others held for egg attack on Odisha CM Naveen Parnaik’s car

BJP workers led by Yuva Morcha Puri town president Jayant Das had hurled eggs on CM Naveen Patnaik's car near Hospital Square.

Published: 25th November 2021

By Express News Service

PURI: Police arrested Puri town president of BJP Yuva Morcha Jayant Das and two other party workers on the charge of attacking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s car while he was returning to the helipad after laying the foundation stone of Srimandir’s Parikrama project on Wednesday.

In a statement, Puri police said Jayant, Pradip Parida and Bibhutibhushan Rath were booked under sections 294, 341, 353, 332, 336, 506 and 34 of the IPC. They were arrested and produced in the court of SDJM.
Police said Jayant was involved in a rioting case while Parida had four dacoity cases pending against him. Rath is involved in a theft case. Kumbharpara police have also registered a case against some BJP workers for staging a road blockade during the CM’s visit. 

Earlier on the day, BJP workers led by Jayant had hurled eggs on the CM’s car near Hospital Square. Similarly, Congress workers attacked Minister Bikram Arukh’s vehicle with eggs at Malatipatpur when he was on his way to Puri.

