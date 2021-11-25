Probe launched into sterilisation surgery row at Aul health centre

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The health officials on Wednesday launched a probe into the allegation of women being forced to lie on the floor after undergoing sterilisation operations due to the lack of beds in Aul community health centre (CHC). Photos showing the women lying on the hospital floor writhing in pain after surgery on Monday went viral on social media, sending the health authorities into a tizzy.

On the day, Additional Director, Health Dr. Pramod Kumar Praharaj rushed to Aul CHC to inquire into the matter and held a discussion with the doctors, staff and patients. The viral photos not only showed the acute problem of bed shortage in hospitals but also exposed the negligence on part of the CHC authorities in dealing with women patients after their family planning operation, many patients reportedly told Dr. Praharaj.

Dr. Praharaj said the CHC has only 30 beds for patients. On Monday, the doctors performed sterilisation surgery on 30 women. Since three dead bodies were kept in one of the wards of the CHC, some of the women patients refused to take rest inside. They later slept on the floor due to lack of adequate space, he added.

Human rights activist from Kendrapara Amarbara Biswal said in 2016, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre and States to stop all camp-based sterilisation and instead focus on strengthening health facilities and improving access to services under the family planning programme. But the doctors of Aul CHC violated the guidelines by forcing women to lie on the floor after the operation, Biswal claimed.