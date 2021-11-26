40 fall sick after eating at marriage reception in Odisha's Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least 40 persons were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning after attending a marriage reception feast in Haripur slum of Basanti Colony here on Wednesday night.

While condition of most of the affected persons improved after treatment at home, nine were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Thursday of whom six were admitted.

RGH superintendent Dr Jagdish Barik said nine patients were received at the OPD and four of them were kept in the infectious diseases ward and two in medicine ward. The condition of all the admitted patients is stable.

A college girl undergoing treatment at RGH said all the affected persons had taken non-vegetarian food at the feast.

“A few hours later, we developed stomach pain and started vomiting. On Thursday, the condition of some of us deteriorated following which we were admitted to the hospital,” she added.

Deputy Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Sudhanshu Bhoi visited the feast venue and took stock of the situation.