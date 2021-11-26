Odisha: Boy's body found, three still missing in Mahanadi river

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: One boy was recovered dead while three others went missing in Mahanadi river near Bhadimula within Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack on Friday.

​All the boys, in the age group of 10 to 15, had gone to the river around 4 pm.

Locals spotted their bicycles and informed the fire fighters at around 10.30 pm. Although they launched a search operation immediately after receiving the information, three of the boys could not be traced till the last reports came in.

“We found the body of one of the boys from the river a few metres away from where the cycles were parked. The rest are still missing”, said fire officer Minaketan Behera.