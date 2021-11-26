STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Boy's body found, three still missing in Mahanadi river

Although they launched a search operation immediately after receiving the information, three of the boys could not be traced till the last reports came in. 

Published: 26th November 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: One boy was recovered dead while three others went missing in Mahanadi river near Bhadimula within Chauliaganj police limits in Cuttack on Friday. 

​All the boys, in the age group of 10 to 15, had gone to the river around 4 pm.

Locals spotted their bicycles and informed the fire fighters at around 10.30 pm. Although they launched a search operation immediately after receiving the information, three of the boys could not be traced till the last reports came in. 

“We found the body of one of the boys from the river a few metres away from where the cycles were parked. The rest are still missing”, said fire officer Minaketan Behera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanadi River
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp