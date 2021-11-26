Odisha Police seeks to confiscate drug dealers' properties

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda Police have sent a proposal to the Competent Authority under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Kolkata to order confiscation of property of notorious drug peddler Somnath Bhujabal and his father Krushna Chandra Bhujabal.

Somnath and Krushna are currently lodged in a jail in Puri in connection with an NDPS case registered against them by Baselisahi police station.

Khurda Police received information that Somnath and his father had amassed huge movable and immovable assets through the crime proceeds obtained by selling brown sugar and ganja.

On the direction of IG Central Range Narasingha Bhol, Model Town police in Khurda registered a case in this connection recently and launched an investigation into the matter.

Three teams under the supervision of SDPOs of Khurda and Banpur conducted raids at various places and seized Somnath and his father Krushna’s assets amounting to Rs 2.34 crore.