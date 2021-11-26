Stone laid for new station building in Balasore by ex-Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi

By Express News Service

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi laying

the foundation stone. (Photo | Express)

BALASORE: Former Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi laid the foundation stone of a new railway station building in Balasore on Thursday. The building, estimated at Rs 13 crore, will have all modern facilities.

In the first phase, base kitchen, parcel store, cloakroom, first aid, rest room, Railway Mail Services (RMS), pay and use toilets, relay and panel rooms will be constructed. Apart from those, ancillary works like additional entry, platform, FOB, circulating area, non-essential amenities at the station will be carried out by the South Eastern Railway (SER) at a cost of another Rs 17 crore in the second phase, the MP said.

Among others, Balasore Sadar MLA Swarup Das, Chief Administrative Officer for Construction SM Maheswari along with SER Divisional Railway Manager of Kharagpur Manoranjan Pradhan were present. The Balasore railway station caters to around 1,80,000 passengers every day.

