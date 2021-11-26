STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more super-speciality courses at Odisha' s AIIMS

The initiative will pave way for introduction of super-speciality DM/MCh courses in the two departments with two seats each per year subject to approval of the academic committee.

AIIMS

AIIMS will certainly boost the quality of healthcare facilities.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS Bhubaneswar will offer super-speciality courses in Surgical Gastroenterology and Nephrology soon. Sources said four teams of experts from AIIMS-New Delhi, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) at Puducherry and SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack inspected both the departments and expressed satisfaction over availability of infrastructure, research facility, faculty position and other aspects required for the courses.  

The initiative will pave way for introduction of super-speciality DM/MCh courses in the two departments with two seats each per year subject to approval of the academic committee. At present, the premier healthcare institution offers DM/MCh courses in 14 departments.

Reiterating AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s commitment for quality healthcare services, Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said there will be more research oriented work in Surgical Gastroenterology and Nephrology departments after introduction of the DM/MCh courses. It will certainly boost the quality of healthcare facilities, she added.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, which is now mentoring its Guwahati counterpart, has been selected to set up an advanced molecular and diagnostic centre for fungi by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Two more diagnostic facilities-Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) and Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services Centre are coming up at the hospital. Once completed the laboratories will play a crucial role in research and therapeutic drug monitoring. 

