Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Dubai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested his Civil Aviation counterpart Jyotiraditya Scindia to introduce daily flights between Dubai and Bhubaneswar.

In a letter to Scindia, Pradhan said he has received a request from the Odia Society in Dubai, UAE, for a daily flight between the two cities. More than 10,000 Odia people live in UAE.

“A direct Dubai-Bhubaneswar flight shall be a gateway for people for international travel and make it convenient for Odias living all over the world to connect to Odisha better and shall be instrumental in promoting international tourism in the State including medical tourism,” the letter said.

Pradhan further said traders, business persons and artists from Odisha are participating in Dubai Expo 2021. Air communication between these cities will give a boost to the State economy through the trade of artefacts, handloom and farm produce, he added.