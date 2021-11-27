STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

30 per cent of Odisha population is poor: Niti Aayog report

The poverty index in almost half of the districts is alarming as the ratio scored by the districts is more than the State average.

Published: 27th November 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Poverty

The MPI has been calculated considering three equally weighted dimensions - health, education and standard of living. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It’s official now. One in every three persons in Odisha is poor. Despite a battery of schemes, welfare programmes and doles by the government, 29.35 per cent (pc) of the State’s population is multi-dimensionally poor.

As per the NITI Aayog’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) 2021 report, Odisha is among the top-10 states with a significant share of the population living under poverty.  Unlike previous years when poverty meant people deprived of food, the NITI report has captured multiple and simultaneous deprivation faced by households. The MPI has been calculated considering three equally weighted dimensions - health, education and standard of living.

The poverty index in almost half of the districts is alarming as the ratio scored by the districts is more than the State average. One in every two persons in Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput is below poverty line while Rayagada, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Keonjhar present a similar picture.

The MPI revealed that 59.32 pc people in Nabarangpur, 58.71 pc in Malkangiri, 51.14 pc in Koraput, 48.14 pc in Rayagada, 47.28 pc in Kalahandi, 44.9 pc in Mayurbhanj, 44.75 pc in Kandhamal and 41.78 pc people in mineral-rich Keonjhar are struggling with poverty. 

The condition of a significant portion of the population in the coastal districts, considered to be relatively developed and educated, is no better. While 28.43 pc people in Bhadrak are battling poverty, it is 24.42 pc in Balasore, 21.88 pc in Ganjam and 21.67 pc in Kendrapara.   

Puri is at the bottom in the list with 11.64 pc people remaining poor, followed by 11.83 pc in Jagatsinghpur, 14.97 pc in Cuttack, 15.49 pc in Khurda and 18.62 pc in Jharsuguda. Other districts with most people living under poverty are Gajapati (38.8 pc), Nuapada (38 pc), Deogarh (37.1 pc), Boudh (33.03 pc), Dhenkanal (30.08 pc), Sonepur (28.05 pc), Balangir (27.49 pc), Bargarh (24.9 pc), Sundargarh (24.75 pc), Sambalpur (24.53 pc), Jajpur (20.75 pc) and Nayagarh (20.49 pc). 

30% of Odisha population is poor: Niti Aayog report

While 37.26 pc population of the State are deprived of nutrition, Odisha is third worst in terms of use of cooking fuel and sanitation as 65.3 pc and 39.5 pc people are deprived of the facilities respectively. Over 19.5 pc have no access to maternal health and five pc of the population has no access to school education. Around three pc households are also deprived of electricity.

Convener of Right to Food, Odisha, Sameet Panda said equitable distribution of resources is utmost necessary to improve the living conditions of the people. It can help in ensuring improvement of indicators like literacy rate, per capita income, food grain production, infant survival rate and industrial production. The State must address regional inequality among the districts with special attention to the districts lagging behind especially the tribal pockets, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog Poverty in India Poverty in Odisha
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp