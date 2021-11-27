STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local protest halts work at Odisha's Talcher Coalfield

Published: 27th November 2021 08:54 AM

Talcher Coalfields

Talcher Coalfields (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Production and dispatch at Talcher Coalfield came to a halt on Friday following strike by residents of Hiloi, after around 20 uninhabited houses were demolished by MCL and the district administration near the village for operation of Ananta mines. 

Protesting the demolition, locals alleged MCL bulldozers razed their houses without prior notice and demanded full compensation as per norms. Dismissing allegations of the protestors, Talcher sub-collector Biswa Ranjan Ratha said the houses were in an abandoned state and villagers had built those to claim additional compensation illegally from MCL. 

“As no one was residing in those houses and all were in an abandoned state, villagers have no right to compensation as per the State policy. The demolition was carried out after a great deal of consultations and meetings,” he said. 

Jagannath Area General manager P V Reddy echoed the sub-collector’s view, and said the houses were constructed after 9(1) proclamation of the Land Acquisition Act and do not come under the purview of compensation and rehabilitation. 

Due to the strike, coal could not be dispatched to power stations in the country including Odisha. Talcher Coalfields with nine mines normally produces coal upto 4 lakh tonne per day.  Earlier this month, the coalfield was closed for two days after contractual workers staged agitation demanding bonus. Operations had resumed after a high-level meet was held at Lok Sabha Bhawan comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra,  5T secretary VK Pandian, Coal India chairman Pramod Agrawal and CMD MCL PK Sinha.

Till reports last came in, work at the coalfields remained paralysed with no move from either party to resolve the crisis. The work disruption at the mines has become a serious concern amid the ongoing coal crisis in the country.

