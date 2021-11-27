STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government to provide land, pucca house for cured leprosy patients

The land will be provided under Basundhara scheme and house under rural housing scheme.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to provide homestead land and a pucca house along with individual household latrine to eligible cured leprosy persons with not less than 40 per cent disability within two months after completion of their treatment.

The land will be provided under Basundhara scheme and house under rural housing scheme. The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department will allocate pucca houses to the cured leprosy patients within 30 days of receipt of their application. Since the cured patient will need to submit a disability certificate in this regard, collectors have been directed to ensure that the certificate is issued to them at the time of his/her discharge.

The decision was taken at the fourth meeting of the technical committee for formulation and monitoring of rehabilitation programmes for cured leprosy persons here recently. Chairing the meeting, Secretary of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma urged the Health and Family Welfare department to deploy required numbers of doctors and para medicos on deputation basis to the leprosy colonies and include the reconstructive surgery under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to enable them to get treated in private hospitals.  

The Health department was also asked to deploy dressers in these colonies immediately after president of the association for people affected by leprosy Umesh Nayak appraised the committee that the posts of doctors and paramedical staff deployed in the leprosy colonies have been abolished. Besides, there are no dressers in these colonies.

Joint Director (Leprosy) and Honorary Secretary of Hind Kusht Nivaran Sangh (HKNS) Dr Basanta Pradhan said the provision of homestead land and pucca house to the cured leprosy persons will ensure that they can return to their villages.

Highlighting that their houses in the leprosy colony are in dilapidated condition, representative from Nehru Palli Leprosy Colony, Cuttack, requested to repair the houses expeditiously. They proposed that some inmates of leprosy colonies may be imparted training so that they can work as dressers for the rest inmates in the colonies in case there is a shortage of staff.

Sarma agreed to the suggestions and requested the Health department to make provision of funds for upkeep of the leprosy colonies. It was also decided to constitute a sub-committee at the district-level to monitor the activities. 

Statistics

Number of Leprosy colonies - 87

Colonies located at - Balasore, Sambalpur, Paralakhemundi and Cuttack

Number of Inmates - 8,032

Annual leprosy cases reported - 10,000

Patients discharged every year - 10,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp