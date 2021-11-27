STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paradip Port Trust will be number one in country: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

The Union government has directed the NHAI to handover the road from Dochakki to Atharbanki to the Paradip Port Trust

Published: 27th November 2021

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur addressing mediapersons.

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur addressing mediapersons. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  A 10-year blueprint to overhaul the Indian maritime sector, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Maritime India Vision 2030, will enhance the efficiency and productivity of Paradip port, said Union Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur during his visit to Paradip on Friday. 

Speaking to mediapersons, Thakur, said, “The Ministry has envisaged a roadmap to double the production, cargo operation and make this the number one port in the country. This includes port operational efficiency management, capacity expansion and other developments.” 

On privatisation of the port sector, Thakur clarified that the government has introduced PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode for infrastructure development and there is no intention to privatise the port. Steps have also been taken for the betterment of contractual workers by providing incentives along with wages to the tune of Rs 4,280 per month. 

The Union government has directed the NHAI to handover the road from Dochakki to Atharbanki to the Paradip Port Trust (PPT). Extra pump sets along with desalination plant will be set up to supply drinking water to residents of the locality from local rivers. Measures to reduce pollution and enhance green cover will also be made in the next eight years, the minister further added.

Thakur, on his maiden visit to the port after assuming office, was welcomed by PPT chairman P L Haranadh and deputy chairman A K Bose.  He is scheduled to meet local representatives, unions and associations and review functioning of the port on Saturday.

