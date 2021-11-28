STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Containment zone tag for Odisha school as 26 test positive

This is the third instance of cluster outbreak of Covid-19 infection among students in Odisha after educational institutions reopened on November 16.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Health personnel at SSD Girls’ High School in Thakurmunda’s Chamakpur

Health personnel at SSD Girls’ High School in Thakurmunda’s Chamakpur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Mayurbhanj district administration on Saturday declared SSD Girls’ High School in Chamakpur under Thakurmunda block as containment zone after 26 students tested positive for Covid-19. The residential school has a total of 256 students.

As per the direction of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Government of Odisha, Sub-Collector of Karanjia Dr Rajanikanta Biswal rushed to the school on the day and enforced the same to check further spread of infection. 

While four students tested positive for the virus on Thursday after showing flu-like symptoms, reports of 22 others were found positive on Friday, taking the tally to 26. Principal of the school Pushparenu Harichandan immediately apprised the district administration of the situation and the school was sealed on the day. 

The infected students have been kept in isolation and undergoing treatment in the hostel on school premises. Samples of 14 other girls sent for Covid testing on the day however were found negative. “An ambulance and police personnel have been stationed on the campus for emergency. Besides, a doctor and principal of the school have been asked to submit timely reports about the health condition of the infected students,” said Biswal. 

This is the third instance of cluster outbreak of Covid-19 infection among students in the State after educational institutions reopened on November 16. A total of 53 students of a government-aided school in Sundargarh and another 29 students of VIMSAR in Sambalpur had tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago.

Meanwhile, atleast nine students of Rairangpur Girls’ High School have tested positive for Covid-19 on the day, informed additional district education officer Prasanta Mohanty. They have been kept in home isolation and undergoing necessary treatment. 

