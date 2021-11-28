National Green Tribunal asks JSPL to spend Rs two crore on plantation, pollution control in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) to spend an estimated Rs 1.5 crore on plantation along the banks of the 3.8-km-long alternate channel that it has created by diverting Kurdabahali nullah for free flow of water into the Parang minor irrigation project in Angul district.

The Tribunal also directed JSPL to bear the cost of Rs 50 lakh towards continuous monitoring of water quality in Kurdabahali nullah (inlet and outlet) as well as quality in the Parang minor irrigation project by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board. The NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata issued the directions on Friday while delivering judgment on a petition filed by one Alekha Chandra Tripathy. He had complained about blocking of the Kurdabahali nullah, a portion of Nadira river and destruction of the surrounding environment and forest. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani presented arguments on the petitioner’s behalf.

Acting on it, the Tribunal had constituted a committee which reported that a portion of Kurdabahali nullah, covering a distance of 3.8 km, passes within the acquired area leading to the Parang minor irrigation project and this has been filled up with earth and an industry has been constructed over it by the JSPL. Due to continuous waterlogging in the area and in order to allow free flow of water of Kurdabahali nullah into the the irrigation project, the JSPL diverted the drain by providing an alternate channel through the acquired area.

In its order issued on Friday, a bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Saibal Dasgupta (expert member) said “The plantation and creation of a biodiversity park in a small area to enhance green cover will also be carried out. The cost for the above shall be borne out of the amount of Rs 1.5 crore to be paid by JSPL”, it added.