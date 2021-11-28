STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sambalpur University conducts workshop on tobacco control

A workshop on ‘Tobacco Control among Youth in Odisha’ was jointly organised by the Sambalpur University (SU) and Maharashtra-based NGO SBMS on Saturday.  

Published: 28th November 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

A gutka vendor. (Image used for Representation | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A workshop on ‘Tobacco Control among Youth in Odisha’ was jointly organised by the Sambalpur University (SU) and Maharashtra-based NGO SBMS on Saturday. Students of SU and 18 colleges affiliated to the university participated in the workshop.

Speaking at the programme, Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal said tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats facing our society. “The epidemic can only end if we are successful in preventing early tobacco initiation among youths. It is important to design tobacco control programmes with the youths taking the centrestage,” he said.

Dr Om Bera of Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) said India has the second largest number (268 million) tobacco users in the world. Of these, 13 lakh die every year from tobacco-related diseases. Nearly 27 per cent of all cancers in India are due to tobacco usage.

During the workshop, students of the Performing Arts department staged a play on tobacco control. Among others, Dr Satyasai Panda of department of Pathology in VIMSAR, Burla also spoke.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tobacco Control among Youth in Odisha Sambalpur University
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp