Suspected Maoist killed in fire exchange in Odisha

Odisha Police recovered the body of a suspected Maoist after an exchange of fire with the ultras in Junanibahal area of Balangir district on Saturday evening.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police recovered the body of a suspected Maoist after an exchange of fire with the ultras in Junanibahal area of Balangir district on Saturday evening. One Insas rifle was also seized from the encounter spot. 

“During a joint anti-Naxal operation by Balangir police and District Voluntary Force (DVF) in Junanibahal, there was a fire exchange with the Maoists. Initial investigation suggests that the neutralised Maoist was the member of Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division. Combing operation is still underway,” said Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar. 

The Maoists are trying to expand their footprint in Tulasi Pahad forest on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border as their activities in Swabhiman Anchal and areas bordering Andhra Pradesh have declined due to increased presence of security forces. 

