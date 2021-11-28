Suspected Maoist killed in fire exchange in Odisha
BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police recovered the body of a suspected Maoist after an exchange of fire with the ultras in Junanibahal area of Balangir district on Saturday evening. One Insas rifle was also seized from the encounter spot.
“During a joint anti-Naxal operation by Balangir police and District Voluntary Force (DVF) in Junanibahal, there was a fire exchange with the Maoists. Initial investigation suggests that the neutralised Maoist was the member of Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division. Combing operation is still underway,” said Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar.
The Maoists are trying to expand their footprint in Tulasi Pahad forest on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border as their activities in Swabhiman Anchal and areas bordering Andhra Pradesh have declined due to increased presence of security forces.