BJP blames Odisha government for protests at Talcher Coalfield

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Holding the State government responsible for the frequent strikes at Talcher Coalfield, Odisha BJP secretary Kalandi Samal on Sunday said recurring protests in the mining belt are a result of nexus between the district adminstration, MCL and the local MLA. Speaking to mediapersons, Samal said Talcher Coalfield is witnessing constant protests due to tacit support of the State government.

He referred to the recent strike by villagers of Hiloi which had paralysed work at the coal mines and affected production and dispatch for two days, and blamed the government for not addressing rehabilitation issues of local people. The villagers were opposing demolition of some houses for operation of Anant coal mines since November and called off the stir on Saturday after a meeting by the district administration.

Samal said, "There is always some bandh or the other in Talcher Coalfield and this is impacting the local economy. Government is doing nothing to mitigate plight of land losers while taking crores of royalty from the coalfield.” There is no rehabilitation officer stationed at Talcher to hear the grievances of the people. If the government continues to be apathetic towards people of Talcher, the BJP will resort to agitation, he added.