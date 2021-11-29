STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Cuttack Municipal Corporation to renovate two crematoriums

In the absence of a boundary wall, the crematorium, which does not have proper lighting is now filled with wild bushes and unwanted vegetation. 

Published: 29th November 2021 08:23 AM

A member of Sabitri Jana Seva Health Helpline lighting a pyre at Satichaura crematorium | Express

Residents of six wards of the city depend on Kalia Boda to perform the last rites of their near and dear ones. (Representational Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Kalia Boda and Nimpur cremation  grounds will soon  be  developed into modern crematoriums by the  Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). A sum of Rs 1.55 crore has been earmarked for renovating the Kalia Boda cremation ground located near Sikharpur and Nimpur crematorium at Jagatpur. 

Residents of six wards of the city depend on Kalia Boda to perform the last rites of their near and dear ones. Four years back, the crematorium was cleaned and beautified by CMC. But, due to absence of maintenance, it now lacks even basic infrastructure like a rest shed and proper lighting owing to which people have been facing a lot of inconvenience for the last few years. The pathways have turned into craters and its boundary wall is broken.

Similarly, people of ward no 48 depend on Nimpur crematorium. In the absence of a boundary wall, the crematorium, which does not have proper lighting is now filled with wild bushes and unwanted vegetation. 

After chalking out plans and designs, necessary tender for renovation of the two crematoriums has been finalised and the renovation work is expected to be completed within a few months, said CMC executive engineer DR Tripathy. 

While Rs 45 lakh will be spent on renovation of Kalia Boda crematorium, the Nimpur crematorium will be renovated at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore. The plan includes construction of a boundary wall around Nimpur crematorium.   

“We have planned to construct structures for wood pyres to facilitate cremation of bodies and sheds under which people can perform the rituals,” said Tripathy. 

