Cyclone likely over Bay of Bengal this week, heavy rain warning for Odisha

As rough sea conditions will prevail along and off the Odisha coast between December 3 and 5, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:28 AM

Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha

Of the five cyclones, one develops during pre-monsoon season and four post-monsoon. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: This cyclone season’s first weather system is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and could move towards Odisha  and Andhra Pradesh this week. A low pressure system is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around November 30, become more marked and move west-northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours. The system is expected to intensify into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said currently, the sea condition is conducive for cyclogenesis (strengthening of cyclonic circulation) over Andaman Sea region. The sea surface temperature is 29 degree Celsius to 31 degree over the Bay of Bengal. The direction and intensity of the system can only be ascertained once the low pressure is formed. Rainfall, however, is expected to increase over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the night of December 3, he said.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has directed the collectors to closely monitor the situation and put necessary disaster mitigation measures in place. As rough sea conditions will prevail along and off the Odisha coast between December 3 and 5, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, the system is expected to reach north Andhra Pradesh or south Odisha coast by December 3. Heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh between December 3 and 5. Sea condition will remain rough to very rough and wind speed will also be very high, it said.

Annually, the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea experience five cyclones - one over the Arabian Sea and four over the Bay of Bengal. Considering the seasonal frequency, pre-monsoon cyclones occur during April-June and post-monsoon from October to December. Of the five cyclones, one develops during pre-monsoon season and four post-monsoon.

