Decomposed carcass of female elephant found in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Decomposed body of a female elephant was recovered in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night. Forest staff traced the carcass during patrolling in the reserve.

Decomposed carcass of the elephant

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), North Wildlife Division, STR Pradeep Kumar Dey said the elephant slipped 30 feet down the hill and got stuck on a tree, leading to severe injuries besides other animals feeding on it.

Although the elephant is suspected to have died five days back, it could only be traced later due to foul smell around the valley area. On the day, Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Field Director of STR M Yogajayanand and Karanjia divisional forest officer (DFO) Sai Kiran along with two veterinary teams from Jashipur and STR each rushed to the spot and conducted the autopsy of the decomposed carcass.