Odisha police confirm Maoist killed in fire exchange

Lauding the Balangir Police for prompt action, DGP Abhay said the team was small but nonetheless acted swiftly to firing by the rebels.

An INSAS rifle, Self Loading Rifle, ammunition and detonators have been seized from the encounter spot. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  A day after body of a suspected Maoist was recovered by Odisha Police following an encounter with the ultras  in Junanibahal village in Balangir’s Khaprakhol block, the deceased’s identity was confirmed as Shankar, an Area Committee Member of the BBM Division of the CPI (Maoist). 

Sharing the information at the district police headquarters on Sunday, DGP Abhay said the Maoist cadre was killed in an exchange of fire during a combing operation by security forces at Gandhaardan forest on Saturday night. The body was brought to the Reserve Police Compound on the day. An INSAS rifle, Self Loading Rifle, ammunition and detonators have been seized from the encounter spot. 

Lauding the Balangir Police for prompt action, Abhay said the team was small but nonetheless acted swiftly to firing by the rebels. Maoist activities have reduced significantly over the last five years, he added.

