Odisha teachers protest Board of Secondary Education functioning

CUTTACK: Teachers, students and guardians’ bodies united under the banner of Chhatra-Sikhyak-Abhibhaba- Budhijibi Manch on Sunday protested the alleged whimsical attitude of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in conduct of examinations, evaluation, renewal of school recognition and disbursement of certificates to students.

The members of the Manch gathered at the office of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) and alleged the Board has been taking decisions regarding conduct of examinations, framing of new evaluation policies and others without consulting stakeholders.

The Board which collects Rs 4,000 each from around 3,000 schools across the State every year is yet to grant permanent recognition to the educational institutions. Arranging for funds for paying the Board has become a burden for teachers and staff of the schools concerned, they said.

Earlier, the money collected as recognition fee was utilised for teachers’ training, improvement of education and teaching method, supply of useful study materials, etc. But, now no such activities are undertaken by the Board which must explain how it is utilising the funds, the Manch members said.

“While migration certificate is essential for every passed out student, collection of money for providing the same is nothing but exploitation. Further, the quality of the certificate is also substandard,” said OSSTA general secretary Prakash Chandra Mohanty. Several schools in the State have no computers and computer teachers. “Regardless of the state of affairs, the Board imposes hefty fines on students and teachers for mistakes,” he said.

Stating that it is unjustified to conduct board examination twice in an educational year that too on holidays, Mohanty said the Manch would stage demonstration in front of the BSE office if their 4-point charter of demands are not fulfilled soon.