Odisha: Work on Talcher-Bimlagarh new railway line gains momentum

An ECoR official said a 20-km stretch of the rail line between Talcher and Sunakhani railway stations has been completed and commissioned.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Final detonation of 840-metre long tunnel in Baruan hill.

Final detonation of 840-metre long tunnel in Baruan hill. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work on the much-awaited Talcher-Bimlagarh new broad gauge rail link project has gained momentum after the intervention of Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw. An engineering team of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has conducted final detonation of a 840-metre long tunnel in Baruan hill between Sunakhani and Samal stations which will lead to resumption of construction of the railway line.

Reviewing the status of the project, Vaishnaw during his last visit to the State had asked the ECoR officials to take prompt action and coordinate with other agencies so that the long pending sanctioned work can be completed at the earliest. He had also urged the State government to give possession over both government and private land following which the Sundargarh administration is expeditiously pursuing the land issue and assured to hand over 138 acre government land soon.

An ECoR official said a 20-km stretch of the rail line between Talcher and Sunakhani railway stations has been completed and commissioned. Work is going on for another 16.3 km stretch between Sunakhani and Parabil in Angul district and the target has been set to complete the stretch by the end of current fiscal, he said.  

Sanctioned in 2003-04, the 149.78-km railway line faced major roadblocks due to slow progress of land acquisition in Deogarh and Sundargarh districts. Although Rs 1,497 crore has been sanctioned so far against the estimated cost of Rs 1,928.07 crore, only Rs 874.89 crore has been spent.

Completion of railway projects depends on various factors like early land acquisition, forest clearance, shifting of infringing utilities, statutory clearances from various authorities, geological and topographical condition of area, law and order situation in the project site apart from climatic conditions.

The ECoR is in constant touch with State officials and district administrations to expedite the land acquisition in the two districts so that construction of the project from Bimlagarh side can be started soon, he added.

Of the 149.78-km project length, about 79 km falls in Angul district, 32 km in Deogarh and 39 km in Sundargarh. Once the project is completed, the link will reduce the distance between Rourkela and Talcher by about 126 km. The new line will help movement of export quality iron ore through ports and boost the economic development of interior districts.

Roadblocks

Slow progress of land acquisition in Deogarh and Sundargarh districts

Rs 1,497 crore sanctioned so far but only Rs 874.89 crpre has been spent

Project length 149.78-km

Estimated cost Rs 1,928.07 crore

