Odisha weather: Buzz over December storm, low pressure to form today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With buzz over a December storm gathering momentum, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea on Tuesday. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over south-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal in subsequent 48 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the sea and environmental conditions are conducive for the development of a cyclonic disturbance over the Gulf of Thailand and its sustenance and intensification over the Andaman Sea region.

Currently, the sea surface temperature is 29 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees over the Bay of Bengal. The majority of weather models indicate the system will initially move west-northwestwards, intensify into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm.

“The system’s intensity and path would be ascertained after the low-pressure area is formed over the south Andaman Sea. However, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts on Friday (December 3),” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Rainfall activity is expected to increase from Saturday onwards.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts on Thursday. Similar weather condition is expected to prevail at many places in south coastal Odisha, north coastal districts, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal districts, and at one or two places in remaining districts of the State on Friday.

Under the influence of the system, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 50 km/hr to 60 km/hr and gusting up to 70 km/hr is expected over the west-central Bay of Bengal from December 2. The regional Met office has advised fishermen to not venture into the deep sea during the period.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said Bay of Bengal is gearing up to anchor the maiden storm of the post-monsoon season this year. The weather system is expected to become well marked and intensify into a depression. Thereafter, rapid strengthening is likely and a potential storm seems imminent in the opening days of December. The system’s long sea travel is supporting its further intensification before reaching near the coastline on December 3 or 4, it added.