Focus on harnessing green power: Odisha Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra on Monday asked the department to expedite the construction of small hydroelectric projects (SHEP) in the State.

Chairing an energy review meeting here, Mishra said the latest challenges from climate change issue has forced the government to increase the green power in the State. Small hydroelectric projects are of great contribution after solar to meet the need of green power.

As of now, the State has achieved hydropower of 99 MW from 5 SHEPs. One more, 9 MW SHEP in Bargarh district, is expected by January 2022. Principal Secretary Energy Nikunja Bihari Dhal asked the department to expedite the preparation of detail project report (DPR) of the other potential sites.

Two SHEPs of 18 MW and 20 MW on the Machkund river will be implemented soon after the clearance of the joint committee of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments.