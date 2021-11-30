Heated start awaits Odisha Assembly's winter session as Mamita spectre looms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Opposition BJP and Congress persisting with their demand for dismissal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher, the winter session of the Odisha Assembly could begin on a stormy note for the State Government.

What came as a precursor was BJP boycotting the all-party meeting convened by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro on Monday. Deputy leader of the BJP legislature party Bishnu Charan Sethi said he walked out as the Speaker did not keep his word to allow three BJP MLAs to attend the meeting.

In absence of Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik who is indisposed, the BJP had sought three of its MLAs to be present in the all party meeting.The saffron party made it clear that Mamita Meher murder and ouster of Mishra will be the main issue for its MLAs on the floor of the House. The Mahanga double murder will also be raised by the party, senior BJP legislator Jayanarayan Mishra told the media.

Meanwhile, Congress will take a call on not allowing the Minister of State to the house at its legislature party meeting on Tuesday. While Mamita Meher murder will be the core issue for the grand old party, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra said drought, distress sale of paddy, growing unemployment and price rise will also be raised during the winter session.

Meanwhile, Speaker Patro informed the members at the all-party meeting about the new rule prohibiting pandemonium during Question Hour and the Governor’s address. “All members of the House have been instructed not to create any ruckus in the House during Zero Hour and Governor’s speech. Action will be taken as per the law if it is not adhered to,” he said.

He also announced that the House will meet for five hours every day with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. It will function from 10.30 am till 1.30 am and again from 4 pm to 6 pm every day. The first day of the session will begin at 11 am when the supplementary budget for 2021-22 will be tabled. The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2021-22 will be tabled on December 10.

Ninety minutes of adjournment motion discussion will be allowed every day of which 55 minutes will be allotted to opposition members. BJP will be allowed to move adjournment motion for four days in a week, while Congress will be given two days (Tuesday and Saturday) for the same. There will be no business on December 5/12/19/26 due to Sunday and on December 25 for Christmas.