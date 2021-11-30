STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyers, public write judges’ report card: Orissa High Court Chief Justice

They (public) know whether they have a judicial officer who is committed, sincere and conscientious, Justice S Muralidhar said while inaugurating a newly constructed court building virtually.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Justice S Muralidhar

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar(Photo | Nayana Forum Facebook)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Monday said the report cards of judicial officers and judges are written by two sections of the population - lawyers and public.“The lawyers who appear before us know our functioning. They know our predecessors. So, they have a comparison to make on what the court was earlier and what it is now. Who was the judicial officer and who is it now,” he said. 

This apart, the public write the judges’ report card too.  “They know whether they have a judicial officer who is committed, sincere and conscientious,” the Chief Justice said. Instead of demanding respect, judicial officers and judges have to command respect by their work, personal sense of discipline and commitment, he stated.  

Inaugurating the newly constructed building of the Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, Harbhanga at Charichhak of Boudh district virtually, the Chief Justice said, “This is like a new baby that you have in a family. It is a moment of great joy. A new baby has been brought into the judicial family. The parent of this baby is the system, the Constitution and the rule of law. The baby is going to have several nurses - the local population, lawyers, judges, local administration and police. For the baby to grow properly all the nurses will have to work in tandem and extend their cooperation.” Among others, Justice S Pujahari, Justice BR Sarangi, Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Savitri Ratho were present.

