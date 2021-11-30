STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha MP seeks ban on use of wood in private buildings

The BJD member urged in his petition that those who use wooden materials in buildings should be punished by disconnection of electricity supply along with heavy fines.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Casuarina trees felled by timber mafia along the coastline in Paradip in June, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha member Subash Singh on Monday demanded a ban on the use of wooden materials in private buildings through a comprehensive law to conserve and revitalise the dying rivers of the country.

Singh laid a petition in this regard in the Rajya Sabha which was accepted by the House. Stating that the flow of water in all rivers has decreased by 70 per cent compared to 30 years earlier as 80 per cent of the streams on hilltops have dried up, he attributed the reason to the destruction of forests.

The BJD member urged in his petition that those who use wooden materials in buildings should be punished by disconnection of electricity supply along with heavy fines. Aluminium and iron may be used as alternative materials for making doors, windows and furniture, he suggested.

Stating that long life bearing trees should be planted on all hills on a war footing, Singh said construction of recharge wells as well as plantation schemes should be taken up in all the states by panchayats and urban local bodies. He said funds from the MGNREGS should be utilised for the implementation of the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Timber for buildings Tree felling Revitalising rivers Odisha MP Rajya Sabha
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp