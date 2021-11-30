Odisha MP seeks ban on use of wood in private buildings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD Rajya Sabha member Subash Singh on Monday demanded a ban on the use of wooden materials in private buildings through a comprehensive law to conserve and revitalise the dying rivers of the country.

Singh laid a petition in this regard in the Rajya Sabha which was accepted by the House. Stating that the flow of water in all rivers has decreased by 70 per cent compared to 30 years earlier as 80 per cent of the streams on hilltops have dried up, he attributed the reason to the destruction of forests.

The BJD member urged in his petition that those who use wooden materials in buildings should be punished by disconnection of electricity supply along with heavy fines. Aluminium and iron may be used as alternative materials for making doors, windows and furniture, he suggested.

Stating that long life bearing trees should be planted on all hills on a war footing, Singh said construction of recharge wells as well as plantation schemes should be taken up in all the states by panchayats and urban local bodies. He said funds from the MGNREGS should be utilised for the implementation of the scheme.