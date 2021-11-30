STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha sees rise in underage marriages among boys  

Overall, men in the 25-29 age group who were married before 21 accounted for 13.3 pc between 2019 and 2021 as compared to 11 pc between 2015 and 16, a rise of 2.3 pc in underage marriages of boys.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

child marriage

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Child marriages have marginally dropped in the last five years in Odisha but surprisingly, more boys are getting married before attaining the legal age particularly in rural parts of the State. The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) has revealed that there is a drop in underage marriages of girls, from 21.3 per cent (pc) in the survey during 2015-16 to 20.5. Nabarangpur, however, has emerged as a cause of concern as it has registered the highest 39.4 pc of girl child marriages against the State average of 20.5 pc.

On the other hand, men aged between 25 and 29 years who were married before the legal age of 21 were 7.8 pc in urban areas and almost double at 14.8 pc in rural Odisha. Overall, men in the age group accounted for 13.3 pc between 2019 and 2021 as compared to 11 pc between 2015 and 16, a rise of 2.3 pc in underage marriages of boys.

Anti-child marriage activists say that when it comes to child marriages, the focus so far has primarily been on girl children. Ghasiram Panda, national manager of the Ending Child Marriage Programme of Action Aid, said that the interventions designed so far to end child marriages have been girl-centric. “Engagement of boys and men in such interventions has remained very low which is evident in the NFHS data”, he said.
Considering the situation, the Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD) has decided to extend its ‘Advika’ campaign to boys at the village level through the Anganwadi workers. 

The campaign was launched last year to provide life skill education to adolescent girls and prevent child marriages. Under it, Sakhi-Sahelis (peer leaders) were identified as who would be responsible for preventing child marriages and linking adolescent girls to social protection schemes and skill opportunities.

“A similar provision will be made for adolescent boys and Anganwadi workers have been asked to identify Sakha-Bandhus (from among adolescent boys) who would not only prevent underage marriages among boys but also sensitise them on importance of education and prevention of gender violence”, said Director of the department, Arvind Agarwal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child marriage Under age marriage National Family Health Suvey Odisha Under age marriages
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp