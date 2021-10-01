Bad road: Woman delivers on sling midway to hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Poor road connectivity once again forced a 27-year-old expectant mother to remain deprived of proper healthcare facility as she delivered a baby on a sling-cot on way to the hospital on Thursday. Though an ambulance was called, it failed to reach her village due to bad roads. The incident was reported from cut-off Khajuriguda village under Ralegada panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal.

Sources said Sabena Pangi suffered labour pain following which her family called the 108 ambulance service. However, the ambulance could not arrive due to bad road conditions and waited 10 km away from the village. With no option left, the woman’s family members and some locals placed her on a cot and tried to carry her to Chitrakonda CHC which is 35 km away.

But Pangi delivered en route and was taken to the closest Janbai hospital. Hospital sources said the condition of both the mother and baby is stable. Contrary to the tall claims of the government of ensuring development in Swabhiman Anchal, people residing in remote and inaccessible areas in the region continue to be deprived of health services due to lack of proper connectivity.