STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bad road: Woman delivers on sling midway to hospital in Odisha

Sources said, Sabena Pangi suffered labour pain following which her family called the 108 ambulance service.

Published: 01st October 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Poor road connectivity once again forced a 27-year-old expectant mother to remain deprived of proper healthcare facility as she delivered a baby on a sling-cot on way to the hospital on Thursday. Though an ambulance was called, it failed to reach her village due to bad roads. The incident was reported from cut-off Khajuriguda village under Ralegada panchayat in Swabhiman Anchal.  

Sources said Sabena Pangi suffered labour pain following which her family called the 108 ambulance service. However, the ambulance could not arrive due to bad road conditions and waited 10 km away from the village. With no option left, the woman’s family members and some locals placed her on a cot and tried to carry her to Chitrakonda CHC which is 35 km away. 

But Pangi delivered en route and was taken to the closest Janbai hospital. Hospital sources said the condition of both the mother and baby is stable. Contrary to the tall claims of the government of ensuring development in Swabhiman Anchal, people residing in remote and inaccessible areas in the region continue to be deprived of health services due to lack of proper connectivity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha roads Odisha road connectivity Odisha road condition Ralegada panchayat Swabhiman Anchal
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp