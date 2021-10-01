Boy hangs self in Odisha's Keonjhar after being stopped from playing games on cellphone 

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A 14-year-old boy allegedly ended his life after being stopped from playing games on mobile phone by his mother at Indupur village within Ghasipura police limits in Anandapur municipality on Thursday. The teenager was a Class IX student of Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, Salapada. Sources said the boy returned from school and started playing games on his mobile phone. The cellphone was given to him by his parents to attend online classes when schools were closed due to Covid-19.

Finding the boy playing games instead of studying for an examination scheduled the next day, his mother scolded him and took the phone away. Enraged by his mother’s behaviour, the boy left the room and went to the roof of the house.

When the boy didn’t come down even after repeated calls, his mother went upstairs and to her shock, found him hanging from a towel (gamuchha) at the rooftop. She raised an alarm following which neighbours reached her house and rushed the boy to Anandapur hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and the boy’s body was sent for postmortem. A pal of gloom has descended on the locality after the teenager’s death. In a separate incident, two kids sustained critical injuries after a tipper truck overturned and skidded onto the premises of Hesabeda Primary School within Bamebari police limits on Thursday. Masi Dang (5) and Ishanti Dang (4) of Hesabeda slum were playing at the schoolyard when they came under the truck. The two children are siblings.

They were rushed to Tata hospital at Joda in a critical condition and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital. On being informed, Bamebari police reached the school and seized the vehicle. The truck driver has been detained.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)