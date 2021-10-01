Ragging: Rustication axe on 12 students of Odisha's Veer Surendra Sai University

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The disciplinary committee of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has ordered rustication of 12 students for their involvement in the ragging incident which took place on September 22. In its resolution after a late evening meeting on Wednesday, the committee ordered rustication of two final year students for two years for their role in initiating the dispute and instigating their batch mates to assault the complainant. Besides, the committee recommended rustication of 10 more students for a year for assaulting the victim.

The victim, a third year BTech student, had reported to the university’s anti-ragging cell that the incident took place late in the night on September 22 at Pulaha Hall of Residence. He was in his room when a group of at least 12 fourth year students knocked on his door and asked him to step out. Once out, the seniors asked him to show them his mobile phone for some reason. The student apparently refused and a heated exchange ensued following which the seniors allegedly thrashed him. The victim sustained injuries on the back and face in the attack.

The next day, the third year student along with his father approached the anti-ragging cell and lodged a complaint against the seniors. On September 24, a 32-member disciplinary committee was formed to investigate into the matter. The 12 accused students were asked to vacate the hostel until the investigation was over. The committee members interrogated the accused students and ascertained their involvement in the ragging incident basing on which their rustication was recommended.

In August 2019, a video showing around 50 students being ragged by seniors in VSSUT had gone viral. Following inquiry, the authorities slapped a fine of `2,000 each on 52 students for their involvement in the incident and debarred 10 students from appearing examination for one year.