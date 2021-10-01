STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal Affairs Minister's help sought to tackle flooding in Odisha's Baripada

Despite repeated requests by villagers and local representatives, no action has been taken by the State government in the matter, claimed the Baripada MLA. 

Published: 01st October 2021

Bishweshwar Tudu taking oath as Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti on Wednesday

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti, Bishweshwar Tudu. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada MLA Prakash Soren, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, met Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu in New Delhi and sought his intervention in tackling the flood situation in Budhabalanga and Nalua rivers. 

Soren submitted a memorandum in connection to Tudu, also the Lok Sabha MP from Mayurbhanj, seeking financial assistance for the construction of embankments and stone packing in areas severely affected by flash floods in the two rivers. 

Thousands of hectares of farmland in over 50 low-lying villages of Baripada and Khunta blocks were inundated in heavy rains that lashed the district around three weeks back, leading to heavy crop loss. 
The absence of embankments in around eight gram panchayats of Khunta and three in Baripada block left villages flooded, throwing normal life out of gear for villagers. 

Despite repeated requests by villagers and local representatives, no action has been taken by the State government in the matter, claimed the MLA. Upon receiving the memorandum from Soren, Union Minister Tudu assured to look into the matter on a priority basis. 

Comments

