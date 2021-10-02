Digital door numbering on the cards for Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has launched a survey for the introduction of the Digital Door Number (DDN) system to facilitate quick and easy delivery of essential services to residents.



A target has been set to cover around 78,000 households and commercial establishments including shops under the digital system. Each household and commercial unit would be given a 14-digit alphanumerical code. This will also enable residents to make essential payments like holding tax, water cess and even online shopping using an app-based interface.

The survey is being carried out by a technology firm GIS Consortium Pvt Ltd and so far, around 16,370 households including those in slums have been covered. The survey is scheduled to be completed by December following which the DDN system will be made operational by early next year.

Deputy commissioner of RMC Shashank Bhoi said the unique 14-digit number would contain codes of State, district, urban local body, location and house number with geo-tag. Each household would be given separate DDN and QR codes. The DDN system would help in easy identification of a particular house in a locality for speedy delivery of essential services or grievance redressal.

The RMC would also be in a position to plan better and augment its revenue collection. In future, the DDN system could also be integrated with other services including municipal solid waste management, Bhoi added. Currently, in absence of house number in numerous slums and congested areas along the Rourkela main road, even a local resident finds it tough to locate a particular address. Only Chhend Colony, Basanti Colony, Koel Nagar, Shakti Nagar and Civil Township have specific house or plot numbers.

In October last year, a fact-finding team of the administration investigating into ghost ration cards had to sweat it out for physical verification of beneficiaries in Rourkela city as many addresses could not be found.

